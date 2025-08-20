3 found dead in South Austin; APD investigating

The Brief Three were found dead in South Austin APD said the incident happened on August 19 in the 2300 block of Cedrick Cove Foul play is not suspected



Police are investigating after three people were found dead in South Austin.

What happened?

What we know:

Austin police said on August 19, around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2300 block of Cedrick Cove regarding dead bodies.

When officers arrived, officers found three people dead inside a home.

Foul play is not suspected, and the incident is not being investigated as a homicide.

This remains an ongoing investigation.