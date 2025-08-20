Expand / Collapse search

3 found dead in South Austin; APD investigating

Published  August 20, 2025 1:59pm CDT
South Austin
    • Three were found dead in South Austin
    • APD said the incident happened on August 19 in the 2300 block of Cedrick Cove
    • Foul play is not suspected

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after three people were found dead in South Austin.

What happened?

What we know:

Austin police said on August 19, around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2300 block of Cedrick Cove regarding dead bodies.

When officers arrived, officers found three people dead inside a home.

Foul play is not suspected, and the incident is not being investigated as a homicide.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

