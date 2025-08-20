3 found dead in South Austin; APD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after three people were found dead in South Austin.
What happened?
What we know:
Austin police said on August 19, around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2300 block of Cedrick Cove regarding dead bodies.
When officers arrived, officers found three people dead inside a home.
Foul play is not suspected, and the incident is not being investigated as a homicide.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department