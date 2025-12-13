Family of Georgetown murder victim still seek answers

The Brief Kenneth Clanton, 33, and James Yost, 76, were found dead with knife wounds in their Sun City home on Dec. 5. A person of interest, Justice Washington, 28, lived with them and was later found driving Yost’s car after another assault. Clanton’s grieving family is pleading for answers about his final moments and the motive behind the killings.



The family of one of the two men found stabbed to death in a Sun City home is still searching for answers.

The investigation into his murder has now stretched past its first week.

Georgetown murder investigation

Kenny Clanton

What we know:

It was Friday, Dec. 5, when Georgetown Fire received a call in the retirement community of Sun City.

On arrival, they found 76-year-old James Yost dead in a neighbor’s lawn. Inside Yost’s home, first responders found his housemate, 33-year-old Kenneth Clanton, dead as well.

Both men were found with what Georgetown PD called "wounds consistent with a cutting instrument."

A day after the homicides, 28-year-old Justice Washington was taken into custody as a person of interest. He was found inside Yost’s car after assaulting an employee at a Domino’s.

At the time of their deaths, Washington was living inside the home with Clanton and Yost. According to Clanton’s sisters, all three men were involved in a relationship together.

They say one of the men in the house wasn’t approving of the relationship but wouldn’t elaborate on whom.

Featured article

Clanton's family reacts

What they're saying:

"He was my sunshine, my moon, my everything. My heart is crushed. I'm broken," said Rose Morgan, Kenneth’s mother. Their family says more than anything they want answers on what led to his death.

"When do we get to know? When can we find out if he suffered? We want to know why it all happened," said Kenneth’s sisters, Lydia Collins and Emily Clanton.

According to Kenneth’s sisters, Yost and Kenneth had been living on and off together for about five years. They say Yost was supporting Kenneth in his goal of becoming a truck driver.

"Kenny stuck by Jim, loved Jim no matter what. Jim really was a great guy, the sweetest." said Collins.

Clanton family said Kenneth would often bring Washington with him on his visits back home.

Justice Washington (Williamson County Jail)

"We accepted Justice into the family. Anytime Kenny came down, Justice was with him. We let them around our kids. My babies, her babies, were calling him Uncle Justice," said Clanton’s sisters.

Now they’re left wondering what could have caused someone their family used to call uncle, to potentially murder their brother and Yost.

"It's driving us crazy. We're not eating. We're not sleeping. We’re exhausted, and our minds are racing," said Collins.

More than anything, Clanton’s family says they want to know how he spent his last moments.

"Did he suffer? Did he sit there and gasp and cry out for us and out mom?"

Funeral preparations

As they continue to wait for more details from Georgetown PD, Clanton’s sisters have been handling funeral arrangements. This week they saw Kenneth’s body for the first time since he was killed.

"If I could have climbed in the casket with him and held him for hours, I would have," said Collins.

According to his family, they plan on holding a large service for Kenneth before or right after Christmas. They currently have a GoFundMe to help with Kenneth’s funeral costs.