3 injured after reported explosion at construction site near Manor: ATCEMS

Three people were injured after an explosion at a construction site near Manor, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said at 12:49 p.m., officials responded to a reported explosion at a construction site in the 10400 block of N FM 973.

One person has serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, another has serious injuries, and a third person has potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates