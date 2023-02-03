3 with serious injuries after carbon monoxide exposure, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin firefighters are busy again responding to carbon monoxide exposures at homes.
Before 11 last night, crews were called to a house with 6 adults and 2 children who needed treatment.
Two seriously ill patients were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio for specialized treatment, a teenager was also taken to Dell Children's with potentially serious injuries.
Carbon monoxide safety tips
It's never safe to run a generator in an enclosed space.
Instead, always keep the generator a safe distance from your home and point the exhaust away.
Never keep attempt to heat your home with grills, stoves, or ovens.