3 with serious injuries after carbon monoxide exposure, ATCEMS says

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin firefighters are busy again responding to carbon monoxide exposures at homes.

Before 11 last night, crews were called to a house with 6 adults and 2 children who needed treatment.

Two seriously ill patients were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio for specialized treatment, a teenager was also taken to Dell Children's with potentially serious injuries.

Carbon monoxide safety tips

It's never safe to run a generator in an enclosed space.

Instead, always keep the generator a safe distance from your home and point the exhaust away.

Never keep attempt to heat your home with grills, stoves, or ovens.