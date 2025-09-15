4 arrested in connection with burglary of home in West Campus

The Brief Four people were arrested in connection to a burglary of a home APD said the burglary happened at a home in the 900 block of W 21st Street Detectives from the Burglary, Sex Crimes, and Narcotics units, along with APD’s Clandestine Lab Team (DEA Task Force), collaborated to investigate the case



Four people were arrested in connection to a burglary of a home near West Campus, police said.

What we know:

On Sept. 13, around 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a burglary call in the 900 block of W 21st Street.

El Paso visitors who were staying at an Airbnb in the West Campus area returned to their rental and saw suspects stealing their items. The suspects then left the home with the stolen items.

When officers arrived, they reviewed security footage and found the suspects' vehicle in the area. The suspects were not there and the vehicle was later towed. Later, two suspects returned, along with a third suspect who was there to pick them up. All three were arrested.

While arresting the three, officers were informed of a possible overdose victim inside the home. When inside, they found a woman who was going in and out of consciousness. She was taken to a local hospital after telling officers she was sexually assaulted and drugged. Officers saw items consistent with the making of drugs, restraints, and other items that corroborated the victim's statements.

Later, the resident of the apartment was arrested.

Austin police arrested four people in connection to the case and they each have the following charges:

Octavius Jackson — Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Latasha Fletcher — Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of Residence

Calvin Guyton — Burglary of Residence

James Sailors — Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Octavius Jackson

Detectives from the Burglary, Sex Crimes, and Narcotics units, along with APD’s Clandestine Lab Team (DEA Task Force), collaborated to investigate the case.