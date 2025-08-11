4 arrested in connection to separate car burglary incidents in Austin

article

The Austin Police Department says four people have been arrested in connection to two separate car burglary incidents.

The backstory:

Taleja Jenkins (L) and Deshuana Penson (R). Courtesy Austin Police Department.

The first incident happened on July 16 at around 3:20 p.m. at Zilker Park.

APD says officers responded to reports of a group of people breaking into vehicles.

Callers told APD that suspects had broken into several vehicles and had fled the scene in a silver Hyundai vehicle.

Officers located the Hyundai and did a traffic stop. During the stop, they recovered stolen property that belonged to one of the victims.

26-year-old Taleja Jenkins and 28-year-old Deshauna Penson were arrested for burglary of a vehicle and other related offenses.

Randy Council (L) and Trayvon Swain (R). Courtesy Austin Police Department.

The second incident happened on August 7 at around 1:30 p.m.

Members of APD's North Metro Tactical Response Unit were conducting a proactive enforcement operation at Mayfield Park and Nature Preserve as well as at Covert Park at Mount Bonell when officers saw people in a vehicle acting suspiciously in MayField Park and Nature Preserve located at 3505 W. 35th St.

APD says the suspicious vehicle was seen pulling up next to parked cars with two men discreetly exiting the vehicle to peek into adjacent cars. Officers believed the men were looking for items of value and within minutes the men have moved multiple times within the small parking area looking at multiple vehicles.

When the vehicle left the park, officers followed and observed the driver passing other vehicles unsafely, by-passing other vehicles, weaving through traffic, and traveling in the opposite lane.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the two occupants were detained and identified as Randy Council and Trayvon Swain.

Council, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for reckless driving and attempted burglary of a motor vehicle.

Swain was also arrested for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle.

What you can do:

APD has some tips to help avoid becoming victims of vehicle burglaries:

Always Lock Your Doors: Ensure that your vehicle doors and windows are secure and locked, even if you are only leaving for a short period of time. Hide Valuables: Keep any valuables out of sight, or better yet, take them with you. Items such as bags, electronics, and even loose change can attract unwanted attention. Park in Well-Lit Areas: Whenever possible, park in well-lit, populated areas. Thieves are less likely to target vehicles in locations with high visibility and foot traffic. Use Anti-Theft Devices: Consider investing in steering wheel locks, alarms, or GPS tracking devices to deter potential thieves. Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings when parking or returning to your vehicle, and report any suspicious activity.