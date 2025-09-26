4-year-old in hospital after being shot in Williamson County

The Brief A 4-year-old was shot in Williamson County WCSO said it happened on Sept. 25 at a home at 15450 FM 1325 A person of interest was identified



A four-year-old is in the hospital after being shot at a home in Williamson County, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 25, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that a child was shot at a home at 15450 FM 1325, just outside Round Rock.

When deputies arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

A person of interest was identified and investigators are trying to figure out how the shooting happened.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

What they're saying:

"Although this case remains under investigation, making a firearm accessible to a child is a crime. This tragic incident serves as a powerful reminder that firearm safety must always be a priority, especially when children are present," said John Foster of the Criminal Investigations Division.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 512-943-1311 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.