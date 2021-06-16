45-minute flight from Houston to Dallas turns into 24 hour travel nightmare

Houston mom and teacher Ashely Teague arrived 3 hours early for her flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport to ensure she'd run into no issues before boarding her quick flight to Dallas. She never dreamed she'd be in for more than a dozen delays.

Her United flight was originally delayed due to weather but eventually, staffing issues forced the flight to be cancelled.

Teauge eventually had to spend the night at a hotel before finally boarding her flight for Dallas nearly 16 hours later.

United Airlines sent FOX 26 the following statement.

"Flight was originally delayed because of significant weather, which caused the flight crew to max out the hours they can work according to the FAA. United worked to find another flight crew which was made available this morning."

Teague was headed to Dallas to meet up with a friend and then travel to Mexico. She's now arrived at her final destination, but her bags are still in Dallas.

