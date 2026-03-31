Artemis II launch: Flight director is from Central Texas, graduated from UT

The Brief Artemis II is set to launch on April 1 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center Judd Frieling is one of the people involved in the mission Frieling is from Central Texas and also graduated from the University of Texas



There's a Central Texas, and Longhorns, connection to the historic Artemis II launch.

What they're saying:

Artemis I flight directors Rick LaBrode (left) and Judd Frieling (right) inside the White Flight Control Room at the Johnson Space Center in Houston during a simulation. Photo courtesy: NASA

According to NASA, Judd Frieling will lead the ascent flight control team on launch day, which is currently scheduled for April 1.

NASA says, "Frieling is responsible for overseeing the crew’s ascent to space, including performance of SLS core stage engines, solid rocket boosters, and propulsion systems from the moment of launch until the separation of Orion from the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage. As Orion is propelled toward the Moon, guidance of operations will pass to the next flight director."

The backstory:

Frieling was a flight director on Artemis I and was specifically responsible for the ascent and entry phases of the mission. He was interviewed for the "Houston We Have Podcast" where he talked about the mission.

Born in Austin, NASA says that Frieling considers Pflugerville his hometown. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas in 1996.

Frieling began his flight control career in 1997 as an Onboard Data Interfaces and Network (ODIN) officer, serving as lead for the STS-97 station assembly mission, and worked to resolve multiple computer failures during the STS-100 mission.

Judd Frieling is the Artemis II ascent flight director, overseeing the crew's launch and ascent. He holds a BS in aerospace engineering from UT Austin and was born in Austin, but calls Pflugerville home. (NASA/Robert Markowitz)

NASA says Frieling was instrumental in developing new operations processes and procedures, allowing the Mission Control Center to operate with significantly smaller staffs during quiet periods aboard the station.

In 2004, Frieling transitioned to space shuttle flight control as a Data Processing Systems (DPS) officer, where he supported 20 shuttle flights.

Frieling served as lead DPS officer for STS-118 and STS-130.

Big picture view:

FILE - Artemis II mission plan. (NASA)

The Artemis II crew consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Officials say Artemis II draws on lessons learned from the Apollo missions, Gemini, and Shuttle programs.

Artemis II is more than a Moon mission — it’s a stepping stone toward sustained lunar colonization and eventual Mars exploration.

What's next:

Launch time is targeted for 6:24 p.m. (ET) on April 1.

The weather forecast shows an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions with primary concerns being cloud coverage and the potential for high winds in the area.