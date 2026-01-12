Expand / Collapse search

4th homicide of 2026: Police investigating death in North Austin

Published  January 12, 2026 7:06am CST
The Brief

    • Austin Police investigating 4th homicide of the year
    • A man was shot and killed in North Austin on Jan. 11
    • The suspect is still at-large

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in North Austin.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 11.

APD says it received a 911 call from a caller who said they heard multiple gunshots in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. Life-saving measures were administered but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No information about a suspect has been released at this time, but APD says it believes that at least two people are involved.

A vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger, may also be involved.

The identity of the man who died has also not been released.

Dig deeper:

This is the second time this year that APD has responded to an incident in the area.

On Jan. 4, an off-duty Caldwell County deputy constable was shot and killed in the parking lot of a club just around the corner from the latest homicide.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis says the area has been a rising concern for crime and that the community is asked to be vigilant of their surroundings.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472 -TIPS (512-472-8477) or the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).

The Source: Information from reporting by Jessica Rivera and the Austin Police Department.

