5 left with injuries after multi-vehicle crash in North Austin

At least 7 people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening in North Austin. One vehicle was on its side trapping 3 people inside.

5 people were transported by ambulance with potentially serious injuries after being attended to on scene.



The crash happened at approximately 8:30 near West Braker Lane and Metric Boulevard. Austin Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Austin Police responded to the scene and found 2 vehicles, with one on its side and 3 people still in it.

Responders then worked to extricate them.

After evaluating those on scene 3 adults were sent to Dell Seton Medical Center and 2 children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

