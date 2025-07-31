5 people killed in deadly Burnet County car crash

The Brief Five people were killed in a car crash in Burnet County Texas DPS said it happened on July 25 on US 281 near Park Road 4 in Burnet County Three cars were involved in the crash



Five people were killed in a three-car crash in Burnet County, officials said.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a crash on July 25, around 6 p.m., on US 281 near Park Road 4 in Burnet County.

A 2018 RAM 4500 truck pulling a livestock trailer crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on.

The impact caused the truck to continue into an arc, and hit a Mercedes SUV that was behind the Malibu. The Mercedes overturned and caught on fire, DPS said.

All five people inside the Mercedes SUV died at the scene. They were identified as Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco.

The drivers and passengers in the other vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is an active and open investigation.