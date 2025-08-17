55-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing death outside dance hall

article

The Brief A man was killed in a stabbing during a large disturbance at Legends Dance Hall in New Braunfels early Sunday morning. The victim, a 52-year-old man from San Antonio, died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police have arrested 55-year-old David Saldana of New Braunfels in connection with the homicide.



Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS were called to Legends Dance Hall at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Sunday.

What we know:

In the 5400 block of I-35 South (near Rusch Lane), there was a large disturbance between multiple individuals in the parking lot of the business.

One adult male suffered from an apparent stab wound and officers immediately began life-saving efforts until paramedics from the New Braunfels Fire Department took over and transported him to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The male later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has since been identified as a 52-year-old male from San Antonio and next of kin have been notified.

Dig deeper:

Based on evidence and witness statements gathered at the scene of the stabbing, investigators were able to identify a suspect in the homicide.

The suspect was later located at a home in the 200 block of Gruene Road and, after an arrest warrant was obtained, New Braunfels Police Department’s SWAT and Street Crimes Unit successfully served the arrest warrant without further incident.

55-year-old David Saldana of New Braunfels was arrested and charged with homicide.

His bond will be set after he has been booked into the Comal County Jail.

What's next:

This incident remains part of an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests and/or charges may be pending.