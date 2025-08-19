69 pounds of meth found in gas tank of SUV at Texas border

article

The Brief CBP seized nearly 70 pounds of meth hidden in an SUV's gas tank in El Paso. The drugs were found at the Paso del Norte border crossing. The 25-year-old female driver was taken into custody and faces federal charges.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamines found in the gas tank of an SUV attempting to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Meth found in gas tank

According to the Monday release from the CBP, the incident happened at the Paso del Norte border crossing in El Paso on Aug. 13.

The drugs were found when a canine unit indicated narcotics in a 2008 Ford Expedition with Mexico license plates.

A drive-through inspection system showed something in the gas system, prompting further inspection which found 60 bundles of methamphetamines, the release says.

The bundles were found to contain 69.75 pounds of meth.

The driver, a 25-year-old Mexican national woman, was taken into custody by Homeland Security, who is conducting an investigation into the incident.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the training and diligence of our CBP officers and a canine partner, these dangerous narcotics will not be hitting the streets of America," said Acting El Paso Port Director Tony Hall. "I want to commend my El Paso team for this significant narcotics seizure and a job well done."

The Source: Information in this article came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



