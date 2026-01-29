6th homicide in Austin of 2026: Man accused of murder after shooting girlfriend

article

The Brief Man arrested in connection to shooting death of girlfriend Denise Tijerina was shot on Jan. 26 and died from her injuries at a local hospital days later Samuel Boardman was arrested on Jan. 28



A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 26 at around 12:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Wagon Bend.

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting. The caller reported that a woman had been shot in a home and that she was bleeding from the head. The caller said the suspect was still nearby.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult woman, later identified as 45-year-old Denise Tijerina, in the kitchen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Tijerina was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Samuel Boardman, was located and detained.

APD says Boardman had walked away from the home and declined to provide a statement.

An investigation began, and the preliminary findings determined that Boardman was inside the home with Tijerina when he shot her before leaving on foot.

Boardman was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, Boardman was released from jail on a $5,000 bond related to charges stemming from the Jan. 26 shooting.

Tijerina died on Jan. 28 from her injuries.

APD says a first-degree murder warrant was obtained and Boardman was re-arrested on Jan. 28 in connection to Tijerina's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.