7 arrested after 'shoplifting blitz' operation in Mueller

Seven people were arrested after a "shoplifting blitz" operation in the Mueller area.

Austin police said they conducted this operation after growing concerns from businesses regarding retail crime.

"This operation was designed as an ongoing effort to assist local retailers with shoplifters by conducting swift apprehensions and taking appropriate enforcement action," Austin police stated.

Mueller area arrests

H-E-B/Twin Liquors Mueller at 1801 East 51st St. – Suspects identified as:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gilbert Torres (40 years of age) – Theft by Shoplifting (Class C Misdemeanor)

Marshalls and Old Navy at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. – Suspects identified as:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Aaron Chaffin (40 years of age) – Request to Apprehend Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (State Jail Felony)

Home Depot at 1200 Barbara Jordan Blvd. – Suspect identified as:

Justin Ussery (38 years of age) – Theft by Shoplifting with two Prior Convictions (State Jail Felony)