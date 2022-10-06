84 undocumented immigrants rescued from 18-wheeler, Hidalgo County Sheriff says

article

84 undocumented immigrants were rescued after being found inside an 18-wheeler in Hidalgo County, Texas, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra said a concerned citizen called to report a tractor-trailer arrived at a home in Hidalgo County and saw people unloading from the trailer.

Deputies working Operation Stonegarden and Customs and Border Protection responded and located the undocumented immigrants.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing as to what happened.