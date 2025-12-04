Texas landowners can claim up to $80,000 in state initiative

article

The Brief Texas A&M Forest Service is offering $3.2M to reimburse landowners for reforestation over four years. Eligible landowners can receive up to $80,000 for projects restoring trees lost to disasters, disease, or drought. Applications are open through Jan. 23, 2026, for tracts between 10 and 150 acres.



A new Texas A&M Forest Service initiative has set aside millions to reimburse landowners in the state for reforestation efforts.

Here's a look at how you could claim up to $80,000 for taking part in the initiative.

Texas offers $3.2M in reforestation funding

The Texas Resilient Landscapes Initiative is offering $3.2 million in cost-share funding over the next four years, the forest service announced Monday.

They intend on using the funds to reimburse landowners for their work to help repair land in areas at risk of environmental change and disasters.

Applications to take part in the initiative are already open, and they close on Jan. 23, 2026.

What they're saying:

"Forested and riparian ecosystems across Texas are increasingly threatened by natural disasters and weather extremes," said Erin Davis, Texas A&M Forest Service Program Coordinator. "This cost-share initiative will help landowners replant their properties with native woodland species to establish a more resilient and sustainable forest for the future."

"Reforestation is an essential part of sustaining the next generation of trees in our forests and woodlands," said Davis. "Our hope is to support the restoration of natural landscapes across the state by providing funding to landowners who may have lost trees to natural causes such as fire, flood, disease and drought."

How to claim up to $80,000

What you can do:

The initiative is only open to non-federal, non-industrial forest landowners, including tribal and local governments.

Tracts of land must be 10 – 150 acres in size, and must have lost trees due to a natural disaster, disease or weather extremes in the past 10 years.

Reimbursable practices include:

Site preparation through shredding or mulching at $168.75 per acre, or prescribed fire at $27.50 per acre;

Planting trees through bareroot or containerized seedlings at $5.60 per seedling, riparian live cuttings at $375 per acre and/or direct seeding at $337.50 per acre;

Temporary browse protection at $4.90 per seedling.

One type of planting must be included in the planned practices.

To apply for participation in the initiative, click here.