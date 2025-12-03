VIDEO: Austin ISD captures multiple school bus violations involving Waymo vehicles

The Brief Austin ISD releases video of school bus violations involving Waymo vehicles Officials say the district's stop arm program detected 19 violations, each resulting in a citation Wyamo said it "swiftly implemented software updates" to address the issue



Austin Independent School District releases video of multiple school bus violations involving Waymo vehicles.

The backstory:

AISD released video of 19 violations involving Waymo vehicles.

The video captured the violations on camera between the first day of school on Aug. 19, 2025 through Nov. 14, 2025.

AISD says that per city ordinance, the registered owner of the vehicle is mailed the violation, so with violations involving Waymo vehicles, they are mailed to Waymo, LLC.

What they're saying:

Waymo responded saying, "Improving road safety is our top priority at Waymo and we’re deeply invested in safe interaction with school buses. We swiftly implemented software updates to address this and will continue to rapidly improve."

Officials with Waymo said that a software issue was identified that contributed to incidents with school buses in which a Waymo vehicle may initially slow or stop for a school bus but then ends up proceeding.

They said that during the incidents, the vehicles "proceeded cautiously when no individuals were in the path of the vehicle."

Waymo says it will continue to track and implement software updates as needed.