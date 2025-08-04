911 calls reveal more about June floods in San Antonio

The Brief 911 calls reveal more about deadly flooding in San Antonio in June 13 people died in the flooding on June 12; city says more than 70 water rescues were carried out City has launched investigation into what caused the flooding



911 calls obtained by FOX 7 Austin reveal more about what people were experiencing during the deadly flooding in San Antonio in June.

In a chilling 911 recording, a woman recounts her partner’s final words.

"My partner just called me and just said that he was trapped in a ditch or something and his car was underwater, and he tried to go to the back of the car to break out," the caller stated. "The call cut off."

A total of 13 people lost their lives on June 12, when half a foot of rain fell on San Antonio in the middle of the night. 911 calls came in, one after another, starting at around 4:15 a.m.

"I’m drifting, I’m going under, I’m going to flip, I’m upside down," a 911 caller said.

Beneath overpasses and in low-lying intersections, water rose quickly, catching drivers off guard.

"I’m under the bridge and the bridge is flooding, I didn’t even see it," a 911 caller said.

"I made it out in waist-deep water," another 911 caller said.

Many people became trapped.

"My car is going underwater. I have my kids with me," a caller said.

"I’m on top of my car right now," a 911 caller said.

Cars were swept away, forcing some to climb trees to escape.

"I’m inside the river; I’m holding a branch but I’m going to sink," a Spanish interpreter said relaying a callers message to dispatch.

"It’s like going into their vehicle, it’s bad, and there’s a person inside of there," a 911 caller said.

"The water’s just coming in the truck. I don’t even know what to do," another caller said.

San Antonio fire crews rescued more than 10 people from the trees and bushes as far as a mile from where they entered the water. Cries for help came from all over.

First responders stated they were trying to get to everyone in time, but they were busy.

"The city’s been working on 100 calls for the same thing all over the city," a firefighter told a 911 caller.

City officials said more than 70 water rescues were carried out.

This was one of the deadliest floods in San Antonio history.

The city has launched an investigation into what contributed to it.