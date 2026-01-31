Abbott directs education commissioner to investigate Austin ISD student ICE protests

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on education commissioner Mike Morath to investigate Austin ISD after students held demonstrations against ICE on Friday. According to the district, students from 14 campuses participated in protests on Friday, with some students leaving campus to walk to the Texas Capitol. Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura said the demonstrations were not sponsored or endorsed by the district.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called on the state's education commissioner to investigate a series of student-led protests at Austin ISD.

The move comes after students at 14 Austin ISD campuses participated in student-led demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"AISD gets taxpayer dollars to teach the subjects required by the state, not to help students skip school to protest," Abbott said on X in response to videos posted of the demonstrations.

"Our schools are for educating our children, not political indoctrination," Abbott said.

In a letter to parents, Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura said the demonstrations were not sponsored or endorsed by the district and that the district wants to have students in class during school hours.

"During the school day, our students are our responsibility and we’re committed to the safety of our students in our community, regardless if they are on our campus," Segura said. "That is why our administrators and Austin ISD Police remain with our students during protest activities during school hours."

Some students stayed on campus for demonstrations, but others walked to the Texas Capitol.

Segura said district staff cannot physically stop students from leaving campus and leaving campus to participate in a protest is an unexcused absence.

The protests were part of a larger national day of action against ICE calling for people to not attend work or school, and to abstain from any shopping.