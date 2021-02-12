Abbott issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state.

Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week.

"Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area," said Governor Abbott. "These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed the following state resources to support winter weather response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.

Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.

Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas will be issued from 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 until noon on Monday, Feb. 15. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

