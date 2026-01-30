Construction begins on Congress Ave redesign project in Downtown Austin

The Brief Construction has begun on a major redesign of Congress Avenue in downtown Austin. The first phase will add wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and café space, with some parking removed. Work will last about 18 months, with lane closures continuing into summer 2027.



Drivers will see construction on Congress Avenue in Downtown Austin for the next year and a half.

Congress Ave. redesign begins

Construction has started on the first phase of the Congress Avenue Urban Design Initiative. It will upgrade Congress Avenue between Cesar Chavez and 7th Street.

City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

What they're saying:

"This urban design initiative, which started taking shape in 2018, seeks to reimagine the avenue, Congress Avenue, as a dynamic and vibrant space that reflects the unique character of Austin," Mayor Kirk Watson said.

The first phase will take about 18 months. It will expand the sidewalk, add new turn lanes, upgrade bike lanes, and improve the health of trees. It will also allow businesses to use areas in front of stores for sidewalk cafés and display racks.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"That's what the project is really about, creating spaces for people to enjoy and interact as a community," Richard Mendoza, director of Austin Transportation and Public Works said.

"What really excites me about this project is the curb appeal. Curb appeal absolutely matters in terms of attracting businesses," Davon Barbour, president of the Downtown Austin Alliance said.

There will be some adjustments to parking; 37 spaces will be taken away.

Featured article

How long will construction last?

The project will go one block at a time, and each will take three months. The estimated completion time is summer of 2027.

In the meantime, there will be lane closures and detours. There will still be walking space and access to businesses.

"With any construction project, you are going to have impacts to travel, so we would just ask our traveling public to make adjustments to their plans accordingly," Mendoza said.

"We have moments where you truly do almost have to break an egg to make an omelet," Watson said.

Phase 1 of the project costs $13 million. It's funded by the 2020 mobility bond.

What's next:

Phase 2 of the project, which will be 7th through 11th Streets, is still in the works. The initial proposal is to create a plaza.

"We are still going through the final designs, working with our important stakeholders for that area. There'll be more information to that to come," Mendoza said.