Texas student walkouts: TEA releases new guidance outlining consequences, responsibilities

The Texas Education Agency has released new guidance regarding student walkouts and absences, as well as educator and district responsibilities.

The guidance clarifies consequences for students, teachers and districts.

It comes after hundreds of Texas students walked out of class and off campus over ICE operations and immigration policies.

What they're saying:

TEA says the guidance is being issued in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to investigate "instances of inappropriate political activism deliberately disrupting the learning environment in Texas public schools."

TEA says that consequences include, but are not limited to:

Students must be marked absent and schools risk losing daily attendance funding if they allow or encourage students to walk out of class.

Teachers that facilitate walk outs will be subject to investigation and sanction including licensure revocation.

School systems that facilitate walkouts will be subject to investigation and sanction, including either the appointment of a monitor, conservator or board of managers.

"Today, in classrooms across Texas, tomorrow’s leaders are learning the foundational, critical thinking skills and knowledge necessary for lifelong learning, serving as the bedrock for the future success of our state and nation," said TEA in a Feb. 3 release. "It is in this spirit that school systems have been reminded of their duty and obligation to ensure that their students are both safe and that they attend school, with consequences for students for unexcused absences."

TEA says that any violations by certified educators can be referred to the State Board for Educator Certification Enforcement.

Individuals with any concerns not addressed in their school’s local grievance process can submit a complaint with the agency through the Online Complaints Form.

