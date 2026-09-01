Abbott pauses state funding as Texas cities ditch Flock cameras

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas agencies to stop funding Flock surveillance cameras amid growing privacy concerns. Several Texas cities have recently canceled or reconsidered their contracts for the AI-powered license plate reader systems. Flock Safety says its cameras help law enforcement solve crimes, find missing people and recover stolen vehicles.



Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras amid a nationwide pushback against the AI-powered surveillance devices.

What they're saying:

Abbott spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said while state-provided funding was being cut off, most funding for Flock cameras in Texas comes from the federal government.

"Almost all Flock cameras in Texas are used by cities, and those cities are increasingly canceling their contracts with Flock. To the extent that cities get any funding for those cameras, most of it comes from the federal government. To the extent any funding comes from Texas agencies, those agencies are clarifying that those funds cannot be used for Flock cameras," Abbott's Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said.

More Texas cities reconsider the use of Flock cameras

The move comes as more cities are reconsidering and canceling contracts with Flock citing privacy concerns.

Last week, Wylie and Pflugerville became the latest cities to end their contracts with the company. Other cities and leaders across the state are also voicing their concerns with the system. Princeton Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr., last week, called on city council to reconsider using cameras that were obtained through a state grant program.

In Liberty Hill, city leaders have until the end of October to decide if they will continue to partner with Flock.

Manvel Mayor Dan Davis shared two posts on his Facebook page explaining why he's reversing his support for Flock systems.

Texas candidates for governor weigh in on Flock debate

Abbott, in an interview with Glen Beck on Friday, called cities canceling their contracts with Flock a "crackdown" in the state.

"What Texans deserve, they deserve clarity about how these cities and counties are using them. Citizens are concerned about their Fourth Amendment rights. They have to be protected. Their privacy must be protected," Abbott said. "This is something that is easily containable, easily controllable. And we're ensuring that, whether it be through criminal crackdowns, whether it be through cancellation of contracts or whatever the case may be, the Flock cameras are being reduced dramatically, and they're going to be required to be used responsibly if they're used at all."

The other side:

Democrat Gina Hinojosa, Abbott's November opponent in the race for governor, has the expansion of Flock cameras in the state on the governor.

"This is Greg Abbott’s playbook: give millions to companies that are threatening our freedoms, then pretend to pump the brakes right before an election," Hinojosa said in a social media post. "Abbott has already paid for thousands of flock cameras across the state. The only way to undo the surveillance state he has created is to take them down."

Last month, the Hinojosa campaign released an ad about the increase in Flock cameras in the state.

The other side:

Flock Safety is one of the most widely used providers of automated license plate readers in Texas. The cameras photograph passing vehicles and record identifying information. Using artificial intelligence, the cameras can detect vehicle characteristics such as make, model and color, as well as features including bumper stickers or dents.

Using the information collected, law enforcement agencies can search records across participating camera networks.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Flock Safety spokesperson Paris Lewbel defended the technology as an important public safety tool.

"Flock’s technology is an important public safety tool for law enforcement agencies across Texas, helping officers solve serious crimes, find missing people, recover stolen vehicles, and support safer communities," Lewbel said.

"We support thoughtful legislation and strong privacy, transparency, and accountability guardrails that ensure technology is used responsibly while preserving law enforcement’s ability to use effective tools to keep people safe," Lewbel continued.