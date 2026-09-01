Earthquake rattles Texas town
FALLS CITY, Texas - An earthquake shook a Texas town on Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.6 quake happened about 9:30 a.m. near Deweesville, about 44 miles southeast of San Antonio, and was about 5 miles deep.
Weak shaking was reported in the nearby towns of Falls City and Hobson.
A star indicates the epicenter of an earthquake in Texas on Sept. 1, 2026. (USGS / FOX Local)
Local perspective:
No injuries or damage was reported.
The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Geological Survey.