Earthquake rattles Texas town

The Brief An earthquake shook the town of Falls City, Texas, on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was magnitude 3.6. Weak shaking was reported in the area.



An earthquake shook a Texas town on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.6 quake happened about 9:30 a.m. near Deweesville, about 44 miles southeast of San Antonio, and was about 5 miles deep.

Weak shaking was reported in the nearby towns of Falls City and Hobson.

A star indicates the epicenter of an earthquake in Texas on Sept. 1, 2026. (USGS / FOX Local)

Local perspective:

No injuries or damage was reported.