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Earthquake rattles Texas town

By
FOX Local
News
Published September 1, 2026 11:49 AM CDT
Published September 1, 2026 11:49 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • An earthquake shook the town of Falls City, Texas, on Tuesday.
    • According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was magnitude 3.6.
    • Weak shaking was reported in the area.

FALLS CITY, Texas - An earthquake shook a Texas town on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.6 quake happened about 9:30 a.m. near Deweesville, about 44 miles southeast of San Antonio, and was about 5 miles deep.

Weak shaking was reported in the nearby towns of Falls City and Hobson.

A star indicates the epicenter of an earthquake in Texas on Sept. 1, 2026.

A star indicates the epicenter of an earthquake in Texas on Sept. 1, 2026. (USGS / FOX Local)

Local perspective:

No injuries or damage was reported.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Geological Survey.

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