ACL 2025 kicks off Weekend Two at Zilker Park

The Brief Weekend Two of ACL 2025 kicks off at Zilker Park on Friday Tens of thousands bought tickets and traveled from near and far to enjoy the music Some headliners people are excited to see on stage include Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, Cage the Elephant, and T-Pain



General admission tickets sold out for both weekends of the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Tens of thousands of people bought tickets and poured into Zilker Park on Friday afternoon to kick off Weekend Two of the annual music festival

What they're saying:

"I've been coming since before I've had kids," said one woman with her family. "Now it's time that they're old enough that we can have them experience this, too."

Cynde Jones and Vanessa Yium both live in Austin and enjoy going together year after year.

"We live here, we've never missed one, this is our play time," said Jones.

"I think I've been to all of them but two," said Yium.

Trynity Montez traveled from out of town and has never attended the festival.

"No, this is my first time," said Montez. "I'm really excited. We're from Corpus Christi."

There is something for everyone at ACL. The star-studded lineup brought nonstop entertainment attracting crowds from across the country.

George Straza and Suzy Vo came in from San Diego together.

"Well, probably Luke Holmes right now," said Straza.

"Yeah, Luke Holmes and Sabrina Carpenter," said Vo.

Some of the other headliners people are excited to see on stage include Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, Cage the Elephant, and T-Pain.

"I love any and all the performers who come here, especially Hozier coming here again. It's my favorite thing in the whole world," said Parker Rangel, who lives here in Austin.

The Killers were a late addition, filling in for Doja Cat, who canceled before Weekend One.

"It's a good way to introduce new music that you've never thought of," said Audrey Miller, who lives in Austin.

Last weekend, there were surprise appearances, like Carpenter bringing out country icon Shania Twain on stage with her.

"The vibes are so good and so much fun, the merch is so nice compared to other festivals we've been to," said Montez.