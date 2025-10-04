ACL day 2 sees star-studded lineup at Zilker Park

The Brief Austin City Limits 2025 drew a huge crowd for its first Saturday with a star-studded lineup. A surprise guest appearance by Hillary Duff kept festival goers on their toes. Rumors of a surprise Taylor Swift appearance for Sabrina Carpenter were a hot topic but did not come true.



Droves of festival goers made their way to Zilker Park for the first Saturday of Austin City Limits 2025.

ACL day two

Day two welcomed a star-studded lineup including artists such as Djo, Doechii, The Strokes, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Saturday looked to keep the momentum going of Friday, which saw music giants such as Hozier and Luke Combs take the stage.

Fans also flocked to see Role Model, who brought along with them a special guest, former Disney star Hilary Duff. The surprise appearance came during the artist’s performance of "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out."

Duff’s appearance wasn’t the only rumor flying around the festival. Many fans have heard whispers that Sabrina Carpenter will also have a special guest during her weekend performances: Taylor Swift.

Will Taylor Swift be at ACL?

ACL 2025

What they're saying:

"I wish it was true, but I feel like it’s not. But you never know, you never know, she could pop out," said one pair of Sabrina Carpenter fans.

Other fans are content to see the planned lineup.

"I’m excited to see the Strokes. I would be seeing Sabrina Carpenter if they didn’t play at the same time," said one festival goer.

"Top of the bucket list gotta be Djo. I got his bandanna on, then the Strokes obviously," said another.

But some are hoping to see a surprise Swift appearance.

"I would probably pass out. We might die of excitement," said another pair of festival goers who hoped the rumors were true.

Regardless of if Taylor Swift took the stage, energy was still high as people took in everything day two had to offer.

"We see so many people, I love it all. The outfits, the attitude, I love it all," said some seasoned ACL fans.