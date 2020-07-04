Additional anti-viral drug to be distributed across Austin area

article

Governor Abbott and Texas Department of State Health Services have announced that additional cases of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir will be distributed across the Austin Area.

Officials say DSHS will be distributing 28 cases of the drug to ten hospitals across the Austin area. This is the sixth round of distributions from the federal government as the state receives 448 cases of the drug. The drugs will treat approximately 1,782 patients.

RELATED: Protesters gather at Texas Capitol for "Shed the Mask" rally

Counties included in this distribution are:

Hays: 2

Travis: 20

Williamson: 6

“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance to equip Texas hospitals with Remdesivir. As we continue to combat the virus, Texas remains committed to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Advertisement

The distribution comes as part of the largest round of Remdesivir distributions across Texas. The cases have been provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The latest round of distributions brings the state total to 1,425 cases distributed since May 12.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott issues executive order requiring face masks in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases

"Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Using a five-day average of hospitalization data, DSHS used county weighting of the number of COVID positive patients in hospitals to determine the number of Remdesivir cases per county. Children's hospitals are eligible this round due to the powder formulation of the medication," a press release from the governor's office stated.

Officials say that medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, however, it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. The authorization allows for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in intensive care.

RELATED: Austin Mayor Adler issues new local order following Gov. Abbott's latest guidelines

"Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received Remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo," the press release stated.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.