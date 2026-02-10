Man charged for stabbing victim 3 times on CapMetro bus

article

The Brief A man was arrested and charged with stabbing a victim on a CapMetro bus Documents said the victim was stabbed three times on Jan. 24



A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing a victim on a CapMetro bus last month.

What we know:

According to court documents, on Jan. 24, around 4 p.m., video showed a man standing up from the middle of the bus, walking toward the back of the bus, and then stabbing a victim sitting there three times.

The victim was stabbed twice in his upper back area, and once to the upper left chest area. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled.

Later, a CapMetro officer received a tip saying the suspect could possibly be Sergio Diaz, 46. After comparing an ID photo with the video of the stabbing, the officer confirmed the suspect as Diaz.

On Feb. 7, Diaz was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.