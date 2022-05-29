Officials: 2 die in light aircraft crash in Central Texas

Two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas on Sunday, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard the Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft when it crashed in Granite Shoals, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two people died in the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The motorized aircraft, also known as a trike, has a wing similar to a hang-glider and a three-wheel tricycle-style undercarriage.

