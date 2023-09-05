All boat ramps on Lake Travis closed due to low water levels

The Tournament Point boat ramp at Pace Bend Park is closing due to low water levels at Lake Travis.

"It's bittersweet you know it has been a good summer, but it's dropping a little bit every day, you know I’m going to miss being out here," says boat owner Jason Knight.

The water level has dipped below 632-feet near the Tournament Point boat ramp, according to reports from Water Data for Texas, shutting off access to Travis County Park's boat ramps on Lake Travis.

"I wonder if it is going to be the new norm, you know. I have been here long enough to see the lake go through many cycles full and empty," said Knight.

Boat and jet ski owners spent Tuesday on the water before the boat ramp closed at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"Last day with the boat ramp got to get out one more time this summer," said Knight.

"I had to get my jet ski out before the winter," says Jet Ski owner Tere Mccan.

Both lake goers are hoping for lower temperatures and a change in the forecast to help increase water levels at the lake.

"I'm hoping for this El Niño winter to bring in a lot of rain and fill us back up," said Knight.

"You know we need some rain, it's simple, and hopefully they talk about El Niño and I hope that this high pressure dome moves off, and we start getting some water coming through," said Mccan.

Mccan says this year is almost a repeat of last year.

"I have been through it before with the last drought, it was lower about 15 to 20 feet lower, and hopefully this fall and spring we are going to recover," said Mccan.