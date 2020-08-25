All Houston-area tolls waived ahead of Hurricane Laura, Gov. Abbott says

All tolls on Houston-area toll roads will be temporarily waived to help those evacuating as a result of Hurricane Laura, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday evening.

The Texas Department of Transportation is waiving all tolls along the agency's portion of SH 99/Grand Parkway beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"As Hurricane Laura approaches Texas, this waiver will ensure that Texans are able to evacuate efficiently ahead of the storm," said Gov. Abbott in a statement. "I urge Texans in the area to continue to take all necessary precautions as Hurricane Laura nears the coast and heed the guidance of local officials."

Earlier, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that tolls would be waived on Tuesday and will remain waived to accommodate response and recovery activities in the region.

The order applies only to HCTRA tollways. It does not include tolls charged on adjacent facilities not governed by Harris County.

In Fort Bend County, all tolls are waived on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway in the county to support evacuations.

