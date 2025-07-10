All P. Terry's locations donating 100% profits from Thursday to Texas flood relief

article

The Brief P. Terry's Burger Stand is donating 100% of profits from all 36 locations on Thursday, July 10, to Central Texas flood relief. All proceeds will go to the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN), which provides essential supplies and long-term support to flood victims. Customers can contribute by visiting any P. Terry's location today to help those affected by the recent devastating floods.



P. Terry's Burger Stand announced it will donate 100% of profits from all 36 locations on Thursday, July 10, to support ongoing disaster relief efforts in Central Texas and the Hill Country following recent devastating floods.

Austin Disaster Relief Network

Patrick Terry, the company's founder, said the decision was a direct response to the "unimaginable" sadness pervading the community. All proceeds will go to the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN), which has been providing on-the-ground support to flood survivors and rescuers since the disaster began.

What they're saying:

"What's happened here over the last few days has really been unimaginable. The sadness is everywhere," Terry said. "We're hoping, as a P. Terry's family, that a small gesture can make a difference. And when we come together with these small gestures, maybe something big will happen."

The funds will specifically contribute to ADRN's "Central Texas Flood" fundraising campaign, which provides essential supplies, emergency assistance, and long-term support for flood victims and their families.

P. Terry's, with locations across Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, emphasized its commitment to community support. "Our community has always been at the heart of who we are," the company stated. "While we may just be a burger stand, we believe we have a responsibility to step up when our neighbors need us most."

Customers are encouraged to visit any P. Terry's location on Thursday to help contribute to the relief efforts.

Find a location near you, click here.