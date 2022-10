You can enjoy views of the Texas Hill Country while biking for a good cause.

The Alzheimer's Association is holding its Ride to End ALZ on November 6.

There's a ride for all skill levels and proceeds go towards research for dementia treatment and prevention.

Riders can use discount code ENDALZ to receive 50% off the current registration donation of $75 (pay only $37.50) that goes toward the $500 minimum fundraising