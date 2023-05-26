AMBER Alert updated for 2 girls abducted from San Antonio

article

An AMBER Alert has been updated for two girls abducted in San Antonio in late May.

Kamil Brown-Sykes and Zylah Faulks were last seen on Thursday, May 25 around 4:50 p.m. at a home on Bolmore Drive near Goliad Road and Interstate 37.

Zylah Faulks is described as a 2-year-old girl who is 2'9" tall, and weighs 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a photo available of Zylah.

Kamil Brown-Sykes is described as a 9-year-old girl who is 3'9" tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Khadijah Faulks (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The AMBER Alert was later updated to include a new suspect, 28-year-old Khadijah Faulks, who is 5'5" and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The original alert named a man as a suspect in the abduction, but the updated alert removed him.

Law enforcement believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call 911.