AMBER Alert updated for 2 girls abducted from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been updated for two girls abducted in San Antonio in late May.
Kamil Brown-Sykes and Zylah Faulks were last seen on Thursday, May 25 around 4:50 p.m. at a home on Bolmore Drive near Goliad Road and Interstate 37.
Zylah Faulks is described as a 2-year-old girl who is 2'9" tall, and weighs 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a photo available of Zylah.
Kamil Brown-Sykes is described as a 9-year-old girl who is 3'9" tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Khadijah Faulks (Texas Department of Public Safety)
The AMBER Alert was later updated to include a new suspect, 28-year-old Khadijah Faulks, who is 5'5" and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
The original alert named a man as a suspect in the abduction, but the updated alert removed him.
Law enforcement believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information, call 911.