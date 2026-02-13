Brianna Aguilera: Death ruled suicide by medical examiner

The Brief Brianna Aguilera's death ruled suicide by medical examiner APD says the investigation remains open Aguilera died after falling from a West Campus apartment building in November



The Travis County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 19-year-old Texas A&M student a suicide.

Brianna Aguilera died after falling from a West Campus apartment building in November. She was in Austin for the Texas vs Texas A&M football game.

What they're saying:

Austin police issued a statement to FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis following the ruling:

"Austin Police (APD) is aware that the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office has concluded it's final autopsy report regarding the death of Brianna Aguilera and ruled it a suicide. The investigation remains open, and until it is closed, Austin Police will not be providing any additional information."

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for Aguilera's family, also issued a statement:

"Since Brianna Aguilera tragically lost her life, there has been an overwhelming amount of love and support for Brianna and her family. There has also been an overwhelming amount of criticism concerning the authorities for their handling of the investigation surrounding her death. Specifically, the Austin Police Department, without a legitimate investigation, quickly concluded that Brianna’s death was a suicide. This effort was far from what’s expected of law enforcement. As an example, the Austin Police Department and those involved in the investigation failed to review phone records of Brianna and those immediately connected to her or those at the scene. They failed to interview all witnesses, failed to take statements under oath, failed to put together an accurate timeline, failed to secure video footage, and most importantly, failed to follow through and interview witnesses, even the ones that we identified for them.

The Travis County Medical Examiner, as expected, ruled Brianna’s death to be a suicide. This finding was made in large part based on the shoddy work of the Austin Police Department.

To be clear. The Austin Police Department’s "investigation" fell woefully short. Brianna deserved better. Her family deserves better.

On January 5, 2026, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a lawsuit relating to Brianna’s death. This effort will give us the ability to put witnesses under oath, subpoena records, and compel cooperation of potential witnesses. We will do what the police and other authorities have failed to do. We will perform a complete and thorough investigation and get the answers that Brianna and her family deserves. The medical examiner’s flawed conclusion changes nothing."