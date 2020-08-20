AMBER Alert discontinued after two girls from Palo Pinto Co. found

article

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for two girls from Texas after they were both found.

The alert was issued just before 8 p.m. Thursday for Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11.

Authorities said both girls had last been seen around 4 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, Texas.

Sarah is described as a white female, 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.



Natalie is described as a white female, 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities did not release any information about a suspect involved in their disappearance.

The AMBER Alert was discontinued around 4 a.m. Friday after both girls were located.