AMBER Alert discontinued after two girls from Palo Pinto Co. found
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for two girls from Texas after they were both found.
The alert was issued just before 8 p.m. Thursday for Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11.
Authorities said both girls had last been seen around 4 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, Texas.
Sarah is described as a white female, 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Natalie is described as a white female, 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities did not release any information about a suspect involved in their disappearance.
The AMBER Alert was discontinued around 4 a.m. Friday after both girls were located.