AMBER Alert discontinued for 14-month-old from Colorado City

article

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that Klay Guzman has been found. The Amber Alert has been discontinued.

No additional details were released.

---------------

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-month-old boy from Colorado City, Texas.



Authorities are looking for 14-month-old Klay Guzman.



Klay is described as a white male, 2'6" tall, 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Texas DPS said Klay was last seen on the 2300 block of N. Highway 208 in Colorado City around midnight on Wednesday.



Authorities are also looking for 28-year-old Matthew Guzman in connection with Klay's disappearance.



Matthew is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Authorities believe Matthew is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate HKB4110.



If you have any information on Klay's whereabouts, contact the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294.