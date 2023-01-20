Amber Alert issued for sisters abducted by grandmother in McKinney; father charged with kidnapping

Police are looking for two sisters who they believe were abducted by their grandmother in McKinney. The girls' non-custodial father has also been arrested in connection with their kidnapping.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns.

Police said they're in serious danger.

They are suspected of being taken by their 60-year-old grandmother, Jame Burns. She was last seen wearing dark-frame glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black sleeves, and blue jeans. Police said she does have a criminal history.

The girls were last seen just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, at a pizza restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway in McKinney.

They were having a supervised visit with their non-custodial father, along with CPS, who had temporary custody of the sisters.

The CPS worker called 911, according to police, but no further details were released about what led up to the 911 call.

Police said the girls' father, Justin Burns, was at the restaurant when officers responded to the scene.

He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of kidnapping, as police believe he was involved in the grandmother taking the girls.

Police said Burns is driving a black SUV. They don't know the make, model, or license plate number, but said the vehicle has a scratch on the front with silver door handles and a black interior.

McKinney police said they are working with the FBI and DPS to find the girls.

If you've seen them or know where they are, you're asked to call police immediately.