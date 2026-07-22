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Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old last seen in Austin

By
FOX 7 Austin
Missing Persons
Published July 22, 2026 6:33 AM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 6:33 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy last seen in Austin
    • Taelin Calloway-Sorrells was last seen with Taylor Calloway-King on July 21 at 8:55 p.m. 

AUSTIN, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen in Austin.

The backstory:

Officials say Taelin Calloway-Sorrells was last seen on July 21 at 8:55 p.m. with 26-year-old Taylor Calloway-King.

Taelin was last seen in the 1000 block of Park Plaza Drive in Austin.

1-year-old Taelin has brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.

The Source: Information from National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

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