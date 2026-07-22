Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old last seen in Austin
article
AUSTIN, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen in Austin.
The backstory:
Officials say Taelin Calloway-Sorrells was last seen on July 21 at 8:55 p.m. with 26-year-old Taylor Calloway-King.
Taelin was last seen in the 1000 block of Park Plaza Drive in Austin.
1-year-old Taelin has brown hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.
The Source: Information from National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.