Rising professional boxer Hannah Rapp killed in Texas bicycle collision, driver charged with manslaughter

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The Brief Rising professional boxer and Texas A&M safety inspector Hannah Rapp, 26, was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Charles Medina after investigators determined he passed two cyclists on FM 159, stopped, and then reversed his vehicle into Rapp. While the crash is being treated as an isolated incident and Medina is in custody, police have not yet disclosed the exact reason or motive behind the driver's actions.



A rising professional boxer and Texas A&M University safety inspector was killed Saturday morning after a motorist allegedly reversed his vehicle and struck her as she rode her bicycle, authorities said.

Bicycle fatality

Hannah Rapp, 26, died at a local hospital following the collision in Brazos County. The driver, 31-year-old Charles Medina, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a major crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 23000 block of FM 159. First responders found Rapp lying in the roadway and provided emergency medical care before she was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to investigators, Medina had passed two bicyclists traveling along the roadway. After passing them, Medina stopped his vehicle, drove in reverse, and struck Rapp.

Sheriff's officials stated they believe the collision was an isolated incident. Medina was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center without incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Hannah Rapp

The tragedy has stunned both the local community and the international boxing world, where Rapp was widely recognized as one of the sport's most dedicated and talented rising stars.

A native of Yorktown, Indiana, Rapp built an elite athletic foundation as a track athlete at Purdue University before transitioning into boxing. She quickly ascended through the amateur ranks, becoming a two-time Indiana Golden Gloves Champion.

Rapp made her professional debut on April 20, 2024, earning a reputation for devastating punching power and a relentless fighting style. Within her first year as a professional, she captured the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Featherweight Championship, solidifying her status as a top world contender.

Just weeks before her death, on June 13, Rapp fought in the co-main event of a Most Valuable Promotions card broadcast live on ESPN+ in Orlando, Florida. In a thrilling 10-round battle, Rapp challenged Tiara Brown for the WBC World Female Featherweight Title. Though she lost via decision—the first defeat of her career—her performance captured global fan acclaim. She leaves behind a professional record of 8-1-1 with five knockouts.

In recent years, Rapp trained out of the Bryan Boxing Gym in Texas while also serving full-time as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M University.