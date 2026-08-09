AMBER Alert canceled for 8-year-old last seen in San Antonio

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The Brief Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Leanna Contreras, who was abducted late Saturday night in San Antonio. Police were looking for 30-year-old Marco Lopez, believed to be driving a silver 2017 Ford Focus with Texas license plate TTP1016. Anyone with information is urged to immediately call 911 or contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-684-1391.



Texas authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert Sunday morning for an 8-year-old girl who was abducted late Saturday night in San Antonio.

The latest:

As of about 10:45 a.m., the Leon Valley Police Department said the child was found and the alert has been canceled.

AMBER Alert in San Antonio

What we know:

Leanna Contreras was last seen around 11:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Evers Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police describe Contreras as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 54 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are searching for 30-year-old Marco Lopez in connection with her disappearance. Lopez is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Ford Focus bearing Texas license plate TTP1016.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-684-1391.