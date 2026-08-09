AMBER Alert canceled for 8-year-old last seen in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert Sunday morning for an 8-year-old girl who was abducted late Saturday night in San Antonio.
The latest:
As of about 10:45 a.m., the Leon Valley Police Department said the child was found and the alert has been canceled.
AMBER Alert in San Antonio
What we know:
Leanna Contreras was last seen around 11:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Evers Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police describe Contreras as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 54 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are searching for 30-year-old Marco Lopez in connection with her disappearance. Lopez is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Ford Focus bearing Texas license plate TTP1016.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-684-1391.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.