Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney reaches plea agreement in death of her boyfriend

The Brief Former OnlyFans model, Courtney Clenney, reached a plea agreement The plea agreement is in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. She is accused of stabbing him to death in April 2022 The plea agreement will be read in court on August 10



Former OnlyFans model, Courtney Clenney, from Austin, has reached a plea agreement in the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

The announcement comes just weeks after a civil lawsuit filed by Obumseli’s family was also resolved.

The backstory:

The criminal case was expected to center on the couple’s turbulent relationship. That relationship turned deadly in April 2022 when Clenney stabbed Obumseli inside their Miami high-rise apartment.

Clenney was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and faced the possibility of life in prison.

Clenney has never denied stabbing Obumseli but claimed she was defending herself. In fact, recent court filings indicated her attorneys planned to present a battered spouse syndrome defense, showing texts, fights, and injuries happening in Miami, Dubai, and Austin.

Dig deeper:

Now, attention turns to August 10 when the plea agreement will be read in court and reveal what Clenney admitted to and what punishment she will face.

This deal comes as another case has closed.

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Obumseli’s family recently settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the condo and property management company where the stabbing happened. Legal documents show the companies will cover the costs of any outstanding medical or hospital bills and all liens. In return, Obumseli’s family has dismissed the lawsuit.

Clenney’s attorney said he will hold a press conference after court on Monday, August 10.