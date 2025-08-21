Expand / Collapse search

AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

Published  August 21, 2025 9:38pm CDT
Missing Persons
Aurora Bojorquez

The Brief

    • AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl
    • Officials looking for Aurora Bojorquez. She was last seen in the 7100 Block of Oldham in San Antonio around 2 p.m. on July 7
    • Suspect is 38-year-old Amber Heaviland

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio.

What we know:

According to officials, they are looking for 3-year-old Aurora Bojorquez. She was last seen in the 7100 Block of Oldham in San Antonio around 2 p.m. on July 7.

The suspect is believed to be 38-year-old Amber Heaviland. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate: WFB8035.

Amber Heaviland

If you have any information on Aurora, call 911. 

The Source: Information from Texas Dept. of Public Safety

