AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio.
What we know:
According to officials, they are looking for 3-year-old Aurora Bojorquez. She was last seen in the 7100 Block of Oldham in San Antonio around 2 p.m. on July 7.
The suspect is believed to be 38-year-old Amber Heaviland.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate: WFB8035.
Amber Heaviland
If you have any information on Aurora, call 911.
The Source: Information from Texas Dept. of Public Safety