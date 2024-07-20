AMBER Alert issued for 2 abducted children out of Gonzales County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lucas Mendez, 6

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two abducted children out of Gonzales County.

According to the Gonzales County Sheriff's Office, they are searching for 6-year-old Lucas Mendez and 2-year-old Lukane Mendez. The children were last seen around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, in Rosanky.

Martin Mendez, 34

Officials are looking for 34-year-old Martin Mendez, who is believed to be in connection with the abduction.

The vehicle Mendez was driving is unknown at this time.

If anyone has seen the two children, please contact 911 immediately.