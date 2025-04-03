Austin police searching for two suspects in deadly shooting near I-35

The Brief Police are looking for 2 suspects in a deadly shooting on Monday morning. Rex Johnson died on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say Johnson was standing next to his blind friend when he was knocked down and then shot.



Austin police are looking for two suspects in a now-deadly shooting early Monday morning.

What we know:

Austin police were called to the 400 block of N. I-35 shortly before 2 a.m. on March 31.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Rex Johnson, was taken to a hospital where he died on Thursday.

Witnesses told police that Johnson was standing next to his blind friend, who uses a cane, when two suspects approached them. One suspect knocked Johnson to the ground and the other shot him.

Video shows the suspects walking to the area before the shooting and then running east from the scene after the shots were fired.

The shooting is Austin's 12th homicide in 2025.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the two suspects.

It is not clear if the men knew Johnson.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You can also submit a tip to Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.