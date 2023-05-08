AMBER Alert issued for missing teen from San Antonio

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a San Antonio teen who police believe may be in "grave or immediate danger."

14-year-old Juelz Robinson has been missing for about a week. He was last seen at midnight on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass.

Robinson is described as a white teen with black hair and brown eyes, around 5'6" tall, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin frame glasses, a dark-colored t-shirt, black Nike shorts, and slip-ons.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.