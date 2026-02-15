Austin Police investigate fatal shooting near Gus Garcia Recreation Center

article

The Brief One man is dead and another injured following a Sunday morning shooting near the Gus Garcia Recreation Center on East Rundberg Lane. Police believe the 12:30 a.m. shooting was isolated and poses no ongoing threat to the public, though the investigation is in its early stages. Authorities have not yet released a suspect description or the identity of the deceased man as they continue to interview witnesses.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a community recreation center early Sunday morning that left one man dead and another injured.

Fatal shooting near Gus Garcia Recreation Center

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. near the Gus Garcia Recreation Center in the 1200 block of East Rundberg Lane, according to Austin Police Department public information officer Jeremy Fisher.

Upon arrival, police and Travis County EMS personnel found a man in his 30s with "obvious indicators of trauma." Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

A second victim was found nearby and taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Fisher said that while the investigation is in its preliminary stages, detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The case is being investigated as Austin’s ninth homicide of 2026.

What they're saying:

"We received a number of calls about it," Fisher said, noting that officers are currently interviewing several people in the area to identify potential witnesses. "It takes some time to unwind everything."

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or the specific nature of the victims' injuries. The identity of the deceased will be released pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the APD Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.