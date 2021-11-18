Amber Guyger's appeal for rehearing again denied by Texas court

article

A Texas appeals court again upheld the murder conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor, Botham Jean, in his home.

Guyger's attorney was appealing for a rehearing, but the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas again affirmed the court's ruling and denied the rehearing request.

The court made the same decision back in August, but Guyger's attorney filed another appeal, which was denied Wednesday.

Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence . She will become eligible for parole in 2024, under her current sentence.

Jean, a 26-year-old accountant, had been eating a bowl of ice cream before Guyger shot him. She was later fired from the Dallas Police Department.

The court's chief justice, Robert D. Burns III, and Justices Lana Myers and Robbie Partida-Kipness concurred with prosecutors, disagreeing that Guyger's belief that deadly force was needed was reasonable.

In a 23-page opinion, the justices also disagreed that evidence supported a conviction of criminally negligent homicide rather than murder.

